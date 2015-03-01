Inter considering to make a move for Liverpool's Sturridge

After having snapped up Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez on loan from Benfica, Inter are looking to strenghten the other departments of their squad.



As reported previously the Nerazzurri are currently locked down in negotiations with Barcelona for Rafinha as well as with Jiangsu Suning over former Chelsea player Ramires with Lyon's Grenier on standby should any of those two negotiations not be concluded.



So now the Nerazzurri turn to their attack and according to several reports in the UK they are looking at Liverpool's English international Daniel Sturridge. The former Chelsea and Manchester City striker has no played since December 6th due to an injury but before then he has scored thrice in 14 appearances across all competitions this season. Given Inter's financial restrictions the Nerazzurri are looking to make a loan offer for Sturridge but it is unlikely that Liverpool will accept.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)