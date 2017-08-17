According to reports from Sky Sports, Inter is searching London for a central defender, as they continue to look to the market to strengthen and improve their squad. With Murillo off to Valencia and Ranocchia returning to England, the club would be limited for substitutes for the Skriniar-Miranda duo, now with Arsenal’s Mustafi reportedly on the Nerazzurri radar. The other name on Inter’s list was Manchester City’s Mangala, but the club has not yet released the player’s loan availability, so the Nerazzurri broaden their search to another Premier League player.

CONTACT WITH MUSTAFI - According to Sky, in recent hours Inter directors have contacted Mustafi. The former Sampdoria defender is contracted until 2021 with Arsenal, who bought him last year from Valencia for 41 million EUR. His time in England has been less than convincing, but Wenger has continued to keep his trust in the 25 year old German. In the coming days, the situation will unfold for Inter, as they continue their search for an available defender.