Inter-Conte, May 27th is the deadline: Zhang offered him 15 million euros per season. On Simeone...

With Stefano Pioli gone, Suning now want to find a coach who will allow Inter to grow. According to Guerin Sportivo, it would seem like if Antonio Conte is still Mr. Zhang's favorite candidate for the job.



"The Chinese ownership are still hoping to get Antonio Conte as they hope that he says yes to their mega-offer. They offered him an annual salary close to 15 million euros per season. Suning have decided to give him until May 27th (which is the day Chelsea will be playing the FA cup final) to give them an answer. It could be yes it could be no. Javier Zanetti likes Diego Simeone a lot but it is hard for him to accept a potential Inter offer since he won't likely want to work under a strong character like Sabatini. He wants to be the one that will have a big say on a lot of things (like he is used to doing at Atletico). Finally, Spalletti is also an option but Sabatini and him did not have the best understanding at Roma. Even so, this can be clarified quickly...".



Other than Conte, Simeone (who are both very difficult to get) and Spalletti, Pochettino's name has also been rumored to be on Suning's wish-list.