Inter: Conte or Simeone to replace Spalletti if he misses out on Champions League qualification?

"If you do not go to the Champions League it's a failure" Luciano Spalletti said following the defeat to Juve about the takeaway from the season should he not finish in the top four.



It's early, of course, to make predictions, because the Nerazzurri and Roma still have three games to play and Lazio four, the third contender for the two places that remain up for grabs



The failure to qualify for the Champions could wreck the relationship between the Nerazzurri and the Tuscan coach, who is under contract until 30 June 2019. While the work done so far by the former coach of Roma is evaluated in very positive terms by Inter, missing out on the Champions League would be a massive blow to the club.



Replacement: Possible replacements are ones that the Nerazzurri chased previously: Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte. Spalletti has three matchdays remaining to go after a 3rd or 4th place finish and insure his job is safe.

