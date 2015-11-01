Inter could lose Skriniar and Miranda
06 February at 18:00Inter Milan defenders Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda could soon head out of the San Siro, CalcioMercato understand.
The nerazzurri are currently fourth in the table, a disappointment considering the way they started. They haven't won a single game in two months and are fifteen points off the top of the table, which is occupied by Maurizio Sarri's Napoli.
CalcioMercato understand that while players like Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic are already on the radar of numerous clubs, the defensive duo of Milan Skriniar and Miranda too are now being eyed by other clubs.
The 33-year-old Miranda joined from Atletico Madrid and his current deal expires in the summer of 2019. The Brazilian is being linked with a move back to his home country, with Palmeiras and Flamengo being dubbed as potential suitors. Both clubs have already held talks with the player.
As far as Skriniar is concerned, the Slovakian arrived this past summer from Sampdoria and has impressed already. Much younger than Miranda as 22, Skriniar is being eyed by Manchester City, who are monitoring him despite the arrival of Aymeric Laporte. Barcelona too are willing to invest in the defender.
Go to comments