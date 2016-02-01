Inter could replace Chelsea target with Spurs winger
18 March at 15:30Inter are rumoured to have set sights on Tottenham winger Heung-min Son, the London Evening Standard reports. The South Korea International is not a regular starter at White Hart Lane but has already registered 14 goals in all competitions this season and the Serie A giants would consider signing him in case Ivan Perisic leaves the San Siro with several Premier League clubs interested in welcoming the services of the Croatian winger.
Chelsea are being linked with a summer swoop for the former Wolfsburg star who, according to reports in Italy, could be considering leaving the San Siro at the end of the season should the Serie A giants fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Inter, however, will try to convince Perisic to stay at the club and could offer him a contract extension in the near future.
The nerazzurri are not the only club interested in Son as Sevilla have also added the 24-year-old to their summer shopping list.
