Inter and Arsenal could set up wingers’ swap deal if Alexis Sanchez fails to sign new contract

Inter and Arsenal could make some business together in the summer, especially if Alexis Sanchez fails to sign a new contract with the Premier League giants.



The Chile International is still negotiating the terms of a new contract with Arsenal but the former Barcelona and Udinese star is reported to be asking over € 10 million-a-year to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2018 which is when his current Arsenal deal expires.



​Arsenal are hopeful that, somehow, they will persuade Sanchez to sign a new deal but, meantime, they are already having a look around in search for potential replacements for the 28-year-old ace. A preliminary shortlist includes AC Milan star M’Baye Niang and Inter’s Ivan Perisic.



​With new nerazzurri owners aiming to bring at least one big name at the Meazza next season, Inter could make an attempt to sign Sanchez setting up a player-swap deal involving their highly rated star Ivan Perisic. This, however, could only potentially happen next summer as both Alexis and Perisic are not going to change their current clubs in the last week of the winter transfer window.

