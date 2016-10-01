Inter could still pounce on Lazio contract rebel

A week ago, it seemed all parties had come to an agreement and Stefan de Vrij would put pen to paper on a new contract with Lazio. Everything was ready to be signed, yet still there has been no confirmation that the Dutch centre-back is set to remain in Rome. Indeed, his prospective new deal only lasts until 2019 and includes a €25 million release clause.



However, de Vrij and his entourage have continuously postponed meeting to finalise the deal. This attitude worries Lazio and the club hierarchy are rightly concerned that they could lose the former Feyenoord man on a free transfer after all. That said, they remain confident that the 25-year-old will keep his word.



Meanwhile, Inter could make one last attempt to lure him to Milan before he signs on the dotted line. Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are keeping an eye on the situation, and are prepared to make de Vrij an offer of more than €3 million per season. The Nerazzurri are willing to wait until next month before reaching an agreement, as the deal wouldn’t come into effect until the beginning of July anyway.



While de Vrij continues to weigh up his future, Lazio wait and Inter hope. Claudio Lotito is continuing to put pressure on his player, fully aware that the Milanese could yet come calling.



Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)