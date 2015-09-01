Inter Milan have won two of their three total meetings against Crotone in Serie A, losing the other.



If they don’t beat Crotone, Inter Milan will equal their longest winless streak in their Serie A history (eight games), recorded on five occasions – the latest in 2016/17.



After seven wins from their first eight home league games of the season, the Nerazzurri are winless in their last three Serie A fixtures at San Siro (D2 L1).



Over the last seven matchdays, Inter have recorded a 5% shot conversion rate – it was 17% over their previous 15 league fixtures.



Crotone have scored exactly three goals in two of their last six league games on the road, but they have netted only one goal in total in the other four such outings.



Crotone have conceded 15 goals from set pieces (including one in their last match against Cagliari), more than any other side in Serie A this term.