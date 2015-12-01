Inter's D'Ambrosio reveals: 'I turned down Chelsea'

Danilo D'Ambrosio is the latest Inter star to feature on Inter TV show Drive. Ahead of tonight's episode, a preview has been released by Inter.



The full back firstly discussed his look and his style: "I am not obsessed with fashion, but I like dressing well nevertheless. I have always cared a lot about my hair too."



He proceeded to discuss his social media habits and the Inter fans: "We live in a world where it is important to inform the fans or the ones who follows you. With my wife, through social media, we have also started charity initiatives for needy children.



"The fans should be thanked because they follow us and support us even during difficult periods. I have always said that if the fans do not come to the stadium it is the fault of us players, it means we are not making them proud of how we play."



He then discussed his early career and when he was courted by Premier League club Chelsea: "They [Chelsea] looked at me for a while when I was younger, I was 17. The trial went well, but I would have had to go alone, without my brother and my parents in order to not to divide the family. I have always been taught by my family that you must follow dreams and not the money. I then went to Fiorentina and that November I signed a contract with La Viola."