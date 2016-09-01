Inter, D'Ambrosio: 'I could've joined Chelsea'

Inter wing-back Danilo D'Ambrosio spoke to Inter channel today, here is what he had to say on numerous topics: " We are improving but we have to continue since we haven't accomplished anything just yet. Role? I haven't played much as a center back but I felt good doing so. My natural position is the wing-back spot but who knows what the future holds".



" Back in my Firenze days, I had the opportunity to join Chelsea but in the end my parents preffered me to stay in Italy. Am I ready to become a father? I can't wait !".



" Spare time? I never played Playstation. Sometimes i'll watch a movie or play cards with the boys. We are a great group here at Inter. Palermo? We have to play well in every game as nothing is granted. We have improved over the last few games and we try to be more solid defensively".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)