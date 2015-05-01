Inter Milan have no intention of parting company with Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar this summer despite growing interest from the Premier League.



Champions elect, Manchester City, are ready to test the Nerazzurri’s resilience once again after reportedly having a €60M offer turned down in January; which then saw the Citizens head to Spain to bring in Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.



Inter will want to reinforce the team in the summer, but are aware that they have to be wary of Financial Fair-Play restrictions.

The Nerazzuri however, are understood to be ready to set up a potential contingency plan in case City return with a raised offer, and the player they have their eye on is Lazio’s Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij.







Manchester United have also expressed interest in de Vrij in the past and Jose Mourinho could also make another sortie ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old, has still to commit his future to the capital club, and Biancocelesti Sporting Director, Igli Tare, explained earlier this week that the situation will be sorted out soon one way or another.

Skriniar meanwhile, is also believed to be attracting interest from Spain, with Catalan giants Barcelona reportedly ready to table an €80M bid in the summer.