Before the Olimpico challenge scheduled this evening, Inter is working to settle their defensive situation after Jeison Murillo's departure. Nerazzurri directors Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini's list still have two names on their list, Shkodran Mustafi and Eliaquim Mangala. Before accelerating for the Manchester City defender, the Nerazzurri club wants to try to close for the Arsenal defender, who is considered a first choice to reinforce the backline. Luciano Spalletti had requested the player when he was still at Sampdoria, and now considers him the ideal man to combine with Joao Miranda and Milan Skriniar in defense. In the last few hours, disucssion over the player have been opened between the clubs through intermediaries.

MUSTAFI - Arsène Wenger has not definitively denied the transfer of Mustafi. "I do not expect him to go," said Arsenal coach, “but it's really hard to predict what's going to happen and how one will respond to requests." The French tactician knows that in the last few days of the market anything can happen. Inter, as learned from calciomercato.com, is at work to take the player on loan with a buyout clause that would become mandatory under certain conditions. Arsenal, on the other hand, would want a direct loan with an obligation to purchase. Intermediaries are at work, and Inter, Sky Sports reports, already has the player's ok. Now it is time to convince Arsenal. Mustafi himself could also consider to return to Italy, as the defender pushes to leave London. Waiting for Mustafi or his alternative Mangala, Luciano Spalletti will count on Andrea Ranocchia and Zinho Vanheusden for the time being, as backups for the integral Miranda and Skriniar.