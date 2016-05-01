CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro reports that Valencia wants Jeison Murillo and recent hours have flown an intermediary to Spain to hold discussions with the club. This has been learned by Calciomercato.com from sources close to the Nerazzurri club. The Colombian central defender watched most of his team’s friendly match (Inter-Bayern) from the bench, entering only in the final minutes. But, it should be noted that in previous appearances under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, the player has always shown positive signs.

CONTACTS WITH VALENCIA - The former Granada defender is considering the idea of ​​leaving Appiano Gentile to play with greater continuity. Among Murillo's admirers is Valencia, interested in the centerback for a clear indication of Marcelino, who appreciates his qualities. Already in the last few weeks the Spaniards have been in contact with Inter and, as revealed by Calciomercato.com, had initially attempted to put Abdennour in the negotiation. This hypothesis was discarded by the Nerazzurri club, who are in search of a more satisfying economic offer.

FOR NOW STILL NO - Meanwhile, the Spanish club, with the permission of the Nerazzurri, continues to talk with the entourage of the footballer. So much so that today there was a meeting between the parties. This talk, at least at the moment, has not led to the fruits hoped for. The economic offer of Valencia is still too low to make Murillo waver and new meetings will be required.