There all of a sudden came an unexpected acceleration, in a deal that seemed to be frozen. But now the transfer of Jeison Murillo to Valencia is nearing completion. The Inter defender had long since found an agreement to transfer to Spain and this morning there was a new acceleration in the deal.

13.30 LANDED IN VALENCIA - Jeison Murillo landed at these moments in Valencia. In the afternoon the medical visits, then the official signatures and presentation.

12.30 FLIGHT TO VALENCIA - The Colombian defender is on a flight to Valencia. Murillo is reaching Spain to perform medical examinations in the afternoon today and sign contracts that will tie him to the Spanish club for four years.

12.00 DETAILS - Inter and Valencia have been negotiating a loan deal with a redemption obligation. Although the final settlement agreement is still missing, the transaction approaches the basis of 13 million EUR. This figure could unlocks the Inter market, and perhaps speed up the talks with Sampdoria for Schick.