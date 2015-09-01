Inter defender plays down transfer links amid interest of Man City and AS Roma
30 March at 19:10Inter defender Jaison Murillo is a transfer target of both Manchester City and AS Roma but the highly rated Colombian defender has talked to a local South American radio station to play down rumours linking him with a summer departure from Inter.
Talking to Radio Caracol, the former Granada star defender said: “I’ve never received any official offer from AS Roma. I started the last two games for Inter and I am working to improve every day. Honestly, I’m very happy at Inter. My family and I have settled in well in Milan and my contract runs until 2020.”
According to reports, however, Inter DS Piero Ausilio is considering offering the talented centre-back a further contract extension including a high release clause in the player’s new deal. Inter are being heavily linked with signing AS Roma star Kostas Manolas for € 40 million next summer and the arrival of the Greece defender would tighten Murillo’s game time at the San Siro.
Go to comments