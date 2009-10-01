Inter defender set to reject West Ham and Hull City
12 January at 14:55Inter Milan flop Andrea Ranocchia is set to turn down the two offers he’s received from the Premier League.
News broke last night that the 28-year-old was being courted by West Ham and Hull City, who both need cover at centre-back.
Swansea and Watford also like the Inter defender, whose form has dipped tremendously in the last three seasons.
Following a very promising maiden Serie A campaign back in 2009/2010 with Bari alongside a certain Leonardo Bonucci, the sky seemed the limit for Ranocchia, who joined Inter soon afterwards, impressing in his first six months there.
Sky Italia claim (via talksport), however, that the former Genoa man (who cost Inter €12.5m in 2010) is set to reject both these advances, preferring to stay in Italy. Palermo, Sassuolo and Torino are all interested.
Ranocchia spent part of last season on loan at Sampdoria, famously coming up with a massive blunder… against former team Inter!
Share on