Inter Milan flop Andrea Ranocchia is set to

News broke last night that the 28-year-old was being courted by West Ham and Hull City, who both need cover at centre-back.

Swansea and Watford also like the Inter defender, whose form has dipped tremendously in the last three seasons.

Following a very promising maiden Serie A campaign back in 2009/2010 with Bari alongside a certain Leonardo Bonucci, the sky seemed the limit for Ranocchia, who joined Inter soon afterwards, impressing in his first six months there.

Ranocchia spent part of last season on loan at Sampdoria, famously coming up with a massive blunder… against former team Inter!