Inter defender Joao Miranda looks set to leave the club this summer, but according to reports, the player wants to stay in Europe for at least another year.



The 33-year-old has already stated that he wants to finish his career back home in Brazil but despite having another 12 months left on his contract with the Nerazzurri, a drop in form and the impending summer arrival of Stefan de Vrij looks to have spelt the end.



Sporting Director Piero Ausilio does not want to lose the veteran on a free-transfer in 2019 and with a current salary of €3M-a-season; the sooner he is removed from the payroll the better.



It’s understood that Miranda wanted a new two-year contract extension at Appiano Gentile but for economic reasons sated above, Inter chiefs were not to be persuaded.



Where his next destination will be is unclear, the only thing that seems for certain, is that these next couple of months will be his last at his current employers.