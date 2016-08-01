Inter defensive star wanted by Man Utd, City and Arsenal
17 February at 18:36Inter centre-back Jaison Murillo is having quite a good season with the nerazzurri. Despite some mistakes he has managed 26 appearances with the Serie A giants and remains the most reliable defender at Pioli’s disposal after Joao Miranda.
The Colombian centre-back has attracted the interest of many European clubs and according to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via calciomercato.it), Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal will be battling it out to seal the transfer of the highly rated 24-year-old defender in the summer.
According to transfermarkt, the player’s transfer value is in the region of € 14 million but Inter would be likely to demand to at least double those figures should any suitor knock their door asking information about the former Granada man.
Murillo’s Inter contract runs until 2020 but the Serie A giants could offer him a contract extension before the end of the season making his signing even more difficult.
Go to comments