Inter deliver ultimatum to Chelsea Coach, have met him twice in 20 days
12 May at 12:10Inter Milan have delivered an ultimatum to Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte, according to the latest reports from La Stampa.
If Conte were to say no, then Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino and Atletico man Diego Simeone will be on the menu, instead, with Javier Zanetti taking a keen interest in the latter.
The Turinese paper confirms that if the former Juventus man doesn’t answer Inter’s stunning contract offer by May 28th - the day after the FA Cup Final showdown with Arsenal - then they’ll move onto another target.
The Gazzetta dello Sport adds, in fact, that sporting director Piero Ausilio had dinner with Conte in London twenty days ago. Beyond that, Walter Sabatini met with Conte after the April 25th game with Southampton.
Sabatini was officially hired as the Nerazzurri’s technical co-ordinator on Wednesday morning, proof that he’s been working for Inter for some time.
Inter have since been reported to have tabled a five-year, €70 million offer for the ex-Italy Coach, including full powers over the transfer window.
@EdoDalmonte
