Inter Milan have denied any interest in Liverpool star Sadio Mane, according to the latest

The news yesterday was that the Nerazzurri had identified the Senegalese star as a potential replacement for Antonio Candreva - who is himself rumoured to leave the



Nerazzurri after scoring eight goals and made eleven assists in all competitions in his maiden season.

Mane, who scored 13 Premier League goals and made five assists, was rumoured to be on his way out after Mohamed Salah’s €42m move from Roma.

Liverpool see things differently - and we’ve heard nothing from Mane either - and have stonewalled any possibility of a move.

Liverpool are also going through a turbulent time because of Barcelona’s reported interest in Philippe Coutinho, himself formerly of Inter.

The Brazilian is being linked to a move to the Nou Camp as a replacement for Neymar, who is inching closer and closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain.