Inter determined to sign Juventus target from Cagliari
19 February at 13:45According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are continuing to work hard on a deal to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella.
The 21-year-old is regarded as one of Italy’s most exciting young prospects and so, naturally, he has already been linked with moves to the likes of Inter, Juventus and Roma.
However, the Sardinian is said to be a Nerazzurri fan which could be a deciding factor should he and his club receive similar offers from the interested parties.
Beneamata coach Luciano Spalletti is also said to be a huge admirer of Barella, and would relish the opportunity to work with him next season. His contract does not expire until June 2022, so the Rossoblu are in an excellent bargaining position and are under no pressure to sell for less than their valuation.
Only time will tell whether the player fulfills his ambition of wearing the Inter shirt in front of the San Siro faithful, but it seems Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are both determined to make it happen.
