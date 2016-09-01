Inter, Diaz: 'I hope to join Inter, my agent is working on it...'

In an interview with CDF, Chilean defender Paulo Diaz spoke about Inter Milan, here is what he had to say:



" I am very happy with how we ended this season. Inter? I am very honored about their interest in me. I really hope to join them in the future but if not, I am happy to stay here too. My agent is working on this as he is the one that has had talks with Inter. I always wanted to move to Europe, imagine if I get to go to a big club like Inter. Let's hope...".