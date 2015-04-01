Tomorrow they will face each other on the field, but Roma and Inter have already been battling in these last few days on the transfer market, with Patrik Schick moving to the victors. It’s a real head-to-head clash, with meetings and dinners with the agents of the Czech striker. Wednesday evening was the appointment with Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini in the center of Milan. Then yesterday was another sit down with Monchi and Mauro Baldissoni in Montecarlo. And to Roma goes the prize, who look to have won the race for Schick.

'99% TO ROMA' - Confirmation of what was anticipated yesterday by Calciomercato.com comes directly from Sabatini, who told the Messaggero, "It is a 99 percent possibility that he will wear the Giallorossi colors, I do not participate in auctions." Inter directors have decided not to enter a bidding war, and thus the 21 year old Sampdoria striker is now only one step away from Eusebio Di Francesco's team. Tomorrow night will be Roma-Inter, but the Giallorossi's first success over the Nerazzurri was made on the market, they have scored by winning the race for Schick.

JUVE OUT OF THE RACE - Bruno Satin, broker and co-worker of Patrick Schick's agent Pavel Paska, has told LaRoma24 of the future of Sampdoria's attacker. "There is no new contact with Juventus, and for the moment it only remains a matter between Roma and Inter."