Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio claims that selling Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool was “perhaps one of the biggest regrets of my career”.

The Nerazzurri director also held out hope of an eventual return to Inter Milan

"Now we have very strong owners, although Financial Fair Play does still have an impact on our finances, but I cannot exclude in future that this lad could end his career back here at Inter -- it is something we can always hope for."

The former Inter star has just extended his stay at Liverpool until 2022 with a salary believed to be in the area of £200.000.

This was partly done to ward off Barcelona’s interest for the scorer of 35 Liverpool

goals, with reports indicating that his new deal doesn’t have a release clause.

"It was a great regret for me to have to sell him -- perhaps one of my greatest regrets in over 20 years at Inter," Ausilio confirmed.

"I have splendid memories of Coutinho, both as a footballer and of the lad himself. When he got here, it struck us how outstanding he was immediately -- he was serious and wanted to work and you could see that he had all that was needed to go on and do what he has done so far."

Ausilio dried to explain away the move by saying that Inter were forced to do so: “I've got to put this into the context of the moment he arrived... w

"Because, for sure, he would be a regular if he were here now, playing all our games and having all the success he is now having at Liverpool. He just was not ready physically and he still had to get used to a different kind of football over here."

e had to sell to buy".