Piero Ausilio, Inter Sports Director, intervened in the afternoon of today at the Corso di Perfezionamento in Sports Law and Sporting Justice, at the University of Milan. He talked in part about what happened in the Nerazzurri club through his personal intervention, answering the questions of the participants (about fifty). Some passages are loud and are to be discussed. Calciomercato.com has come up with the many statements made by the manager, which we will report in full. This is the first part.

"We can not have a project if there is no continuity of leadership and ownership. We are in the third year and are starting off with a new project. We have abandoned the concept of a wonderful property, as was Moratti's case. He has always been successful in pursuing a passion for passion, not business. Moratti did not earn a euro from Inter. He was very happy to be able to emulate his father's gesture "

"Before arriving at the current club, there was mogul in Indonesia who bought Inter, did a good job and surely placed Inter on a path that today to strengthen itself on the new market where we need to consider revenues, since UEFA no longer allows you to invest too much money. Today everything has to be proportionate to revenue. We also have to comply with the conditions that require us to continue to participate in the European competitions."