Inter are interested in signing Angel Di Maria, and even sent an

According to Tuttosport, Sporting director Piero Ausilio was at the Parc des Princes as PSG were skittled out of the Champions League, being beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in a comfortable performance.

Though he started, Di Maria didn’t have much of an impact as his side crashed and burned early in Europe’s prime competition once again.

The Argentine was very tempted to join Inter last summer, and was one of Piero Ausilio’s main objectives… at least until Suning tightened the purse strings because of the club’s Financial Fair Play issues.

Di Maria has found playing time hard to come by since he was effectively usurped by new arrivals Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’.

The Argentine didn’t exclude a departure in a recent interview, granted in mid-February:

"I would not exclude a transfer to FC Barcelona. I have no problem playing for Barca even though I played with Real Madrid in the past. The only team that I would not go to is Newell's Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central".