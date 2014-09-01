Inter assistant coach Marco Domenichini spoke to Premium Sport after his side’s 2-0 home win over SPAL this afternoon. Luciano Spalletti’s faithful lieutenant explained that; “It has not been an easy game although we deserved the victory”.



“SPAL played well however and (coach) Semplici has been brave in the way he organised the team and they created a few problems for us. These were three points that were hard earned and it was games like this last season that Inter found difficult”.



We are content to have nine points after three games but we must improve especially in how we work with the ball. This week has been difficlult however as many of the squad have returned from international duty so it has not been easy to prepare for the game”.



Goals from Mauro Icardi from the penalty spot and a sublime volley from Ivan Perisic gave the Nerazzurri the points.