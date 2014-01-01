Inter aren’t so close to securing Patrik Shick as recent reports have indicated, a key Sampdoria director has confirmed.

The rumour hill had the Chelsea, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund target going to Inter next season after the Nerazzurri were said to be ready to excercise his

25 million release clause.

Antonio Romei, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero’s right-hand man, has rebutted the notion, however, saying that the race is still on, while not denying that Inter are very interested:

“And anyway, are you so sure that Inter are clearer on their summer transfers than anyone else?

“It’s true that many teams like our players, and Inter themselves are in there, but to say that he [Schick] has already been sold…”

Schick has made a name for himself scoring late goals, smashing in seven Serie A goals despite starting only five games.

“There’s a clause anyway. We’re judging whether to increase it,” Romei continued.

“We’ll eventually communicate this only afterwards, so as to not give anyone an advantage”.