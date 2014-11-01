Inter: dressing room problems push Icardi towards Real Madrid switch
02 February at 10:15Mauro Icardi is not on good terms with some of his teammates anymore, Il Corriere della Sera reports. The reliable Italian paper reports that the Argentinean had a severe confrontation with both Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic after the away draw at Spal on Sunday and the player’s bad relationship is also confirmed by their social media activity.
Brozovic is not following Icardi on Instagram anymore and Perisic has ended their friendship on Facebook. Former Inter president Massimo Moratti exclusively told calciomercato.com earlier last week that there could be some dressing room problems behind Inter’s recent struggles.
Meantime, Il Corriere della Sera insists there are also problems between Icardi and his agent/wife Wanda Nara. The Argentinean showgirl has been involved in some tax fraud issues in Italy and Mino Raiola has reportedly contacted Icardi asking him to become his client. To sum it-up, the Icardi situation is a very big problem for Inter right now especially because the Argentinean has scored half of Inter’s goals this season.
The Argentinean is reportedly tempted to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. At the Bernabeu he would earn double wages and his move to the Spanish capital would allow Inter to cash in his release clause of € 110 million.
Right now, the situation at La Pinetina is very chaotic and Icardi could decide to leave it all behind him to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.
