It looks like Inter have pulled out of the race for Ricardo Rodriguez,

The Wolfsburg star is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Inter are apparently baulking at the Swiss international’s €22 million release clause.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio was only willing to offer €14 million for the 24-year-old sensation, and since the Wolves see that as too low a price, he’s focussing on other objectives.

Inter have struggled at the full-back position this season, with Danilo D’Ambrosio, Cristian Ansaldi and Yuto Nagatomo all struggling to perform.

Schalke aren’t the only team interested in Rodriguez, either, with many clubs chasing the Swiss international.

Having played 140 Bundesliga games and scored 15 goals for the Wolves.

And yet, the full-back