Inter dropping out of race for Arsenal, Chelsea target
02 May at 18:35It looks like Inter have pulled out of the race for Ricardo Rodriguez, according to the latest reports from Italy.
The Wolfsburg star is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Inter are apparently baulking at the Swiss international’s €22 million release clause.
Sporting director Piero Ausilio was only willing to offer €14 million for the 24-year-old sensation, and since the Wolves see that as too low a price, he’s focussing on other objectives.
Inter have struggled at the full-back position this season, with Danilo D’Ambrosio, Cristian Ansaldi and Yuto Nagatomo all struggling to perform.
Schalke aren’t the only team interested in Rodriguez, either, with many clubs chasing the Swiss international.
Having played 140 Bundesliga games and scored 15 goals for the Wolves.
And yet, the full-back looked to have rejected Arsenal and Chelsea over the winter in order to move to Italy according to Tuttosport, viewing Inter very favourably.
@EdoDalmonte
