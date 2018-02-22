Inter, Dybala, Chiellini: Allegri discusses Juventus issues ahead of Derby d’Italia
27 April at 12:45Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has held his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to San Siro where they will face Inter tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“Our fans came here to Vinovo to show their support to the players for this final stage of the season. Regarding the locker room stories, it’s never good to hear false claims like that. We’re not going to let that affect us now.
“Tomorrow will be a great match. It’s the Derby d’Italia and we need to put in a top performance against a team that has conceded only 23 goals this season.
“Now is the time to demonstrate every ounce of courage and be ready for every ball and every tackle. The league is all to play for and we will be doing everything within our powers to win it.
“Apart from De Sciglio and Sturaro, I have everyone available for tomorrow’s match. At this moment in time, everyone needs to go that extra mile in order to reach our two targets: the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia. Chiellini’s season is over.
“Dybala has a month in which to make a great contribution to Juve. At the moment, personal goals do not count. Everyone must make themselves available.
“In football, an entire season can change in a matter of minutes. We suffered two blows against Crotone and Napoli. Maybe this weekend the opposite will happen.”
