It has been some time since Inter approached the season with so much confidence. Often, the fans provide the optimism and the squad supply the nerves. Not on Sunday however, this time the team looked and performed admirably highlighting how well they have taken to Spalletti’s instruction. Whilst Inter were good, Fiorentina were certainly poor, a talented but newly assembled team allowed the Milanese to dominate proceedings, even so, the first step in what will be a very long season was assured and positive.

Stefano Pioli came back to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza hoping to see his team put in an organised and measured performance. He was aware that his squad was still in the embryonic stages but would have hoped that they could hold off a dangerous Inter front line. The early goal from Mauro Icardi did not help matters and his team looked in disarray from here on in. Giovanni Simeone couldn’t have the impact the missing Nikola Kalinic offered and the defence looked confused with Nenad Tomovic and Davide Astori looking like they had met for the first time at the opening whistle.





Despite this, the Nerazzurri still had to produce and produce they did. The main difference in Spalletti’s team was the midfield duo of Borja Valero and Matias Vecino. Their ability to move the ball quickly and their link up play allowed the game to flow. Ironically (for Pioli) it was their history of playing together at the Viola that meant they had no problem in clicking in their first league appearances in black and blue.

The midfield changed personnel in the second half with Marcelo Brozovic and Valero leaving the field for Roberto Gagliardini and Joao Mario respectively. The timing of these substitutes (between 64-71 minutes) look in hindsight to be superb as their collective energy not only helped Inter kill off the contest via Ivan Perisic (79 minutes) but also meant the Viola were not coming back into the game.

Spalletti’s focus on the midfield in pre-season has paid off and Inter now look much more fluid than when Gary Medel and Geoffrey Kondogbia were employed in these positions. Perhaps even more promising for the Nerazzurri faithful was the exceptional Joao Mario who certainly seem to beg the question of ‘why did he not start?’ The movement of the ball certainly allowed Antonia Candreva and Perisic more freedom as they received the ball quickly and this resulted in Icardi looking as dangerous as ever.

The Argentine front man took his goals well, the penalty was well despatched and the header was also excellent. Confidence and early goals will no doubt be a benefit especially as tougher challenges lie ahead. Roma are on the horizon and Spalletti will have some reunions of his own in what promises to be a thrilling affair. Whilst the Giallorossi certainly looked like they could be opened up in their win against Atalanta, they will test the Milanese much more defensively and it will be interesting to see how Spalletti’s approach differs. Whether Valero and Vecino will have as much space in midfield is debatable and the ex-Zenit ‘mister’ may use Joao Mario from the start as his attacking style (in his new role) may well stretch the play.





Like most coaches of any note Spalletti wasn’t satisfied with his teams display entirely, he bemoaned that "It's good to win, to start with what really matters," he said. "But we shouldn't have dipped for half an hour.” He acknowledged the defensive exploits of Miranda and Milan Skriniar as well as Icardi and Perisic as he spoke after the game but his mind seemed to have already moved to the next.

For Inter its week one, win one and on the back of an extremely positive performance. More than this however, it was the mentality of the squad that perhaps was the most encouraging. It was the Captain Icardi himself who described Spalletti to the Corriere dello Sport as ‘A Hammer’ when it came to discipline and changing the mentality. Perhaps positivity breeds positivity and if this is one change that Spalletti has brought to the squad then the season may be bright for Inter.





Words Richard Hall

@RIchHall80