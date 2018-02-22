Inter, everybody at risk without Champions League qualification, Icardi…
30 April at 10:00Inter find themselves out of Champions League placements at the moment as the nerazzurri st fifth in the Serie A table, four points behind Lazio that won their away game to Torino yesterday night.
A Champions League qualification was the minimum objective set by Suning at the beginning of the campaign and according to Il Corriere della Sera everybody’s position could be in danger if the nerazzurri fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
The Milan-based paper claims Spalletti met representatives of the club after the defeat against Juve. Gardini, Ausilio, Antonello and Spalletti attended the meeting that was also organized to boost the closeness to the team despite the possible lack of Champions League football.
Suning is monitoring the situation and if Inter do not finish among the top four, there could be some changes among the board and the technical staff. As per Il Corriere della Sera Mauro Icardi’s position is also under scrutiny. Not because of his qualities though. The Argentinean is Inter’s top scorer this season but lack of Champions League football may force Inter to sell a jewell of their crown to keep their books in order.
