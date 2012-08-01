Inter Exclusive: Arsenal, Chelsea target could leave for €25m
15 March at 10:31Inter could sell Marcelo Brozovic for €25 million as he is now surplus to requirements, Emanuele Tramacere reports for Calciomercato.
Pursued by Arsenal and Chelsea recently, the Croatian international has played well this season, but has found himself benched behind Roberto Gagliardini and Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Beyond his injury, there’s a further reason: Coach Stefano Pioli has decided to ditch the three-man defence and return to a system where his player are comfortable, where they are specialists.
With Cristian Ansaldi returned to the left wing and Kondogbia asked to just harass and harry opponents, Brozovic has found himself left out.
The Croatian has a multitude of strengths, including the range of his passing, his shooting and his powerful runs.
With Inter signing Joao Mario for €45 million, there is more pressure to make the Portuguese international succeed. Brozovic was signed for €7.5m, on the other hand, and could leave for €25m, generating a nice little profit.
The Croatian renewed his deal last year until 2021 with an annual salary of €2.5 million per season.
The Nerazzurri were already willing to listen to offers of €25 million back then.
Go to comments