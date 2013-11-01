Inter have issued a defence of Coach Stefano Pioli, sporting director Piero Ausilio claiming that he’s expecting

“I’m expecting for the rumour mill to return on a potential coaching switch, we know we’ll find anything and everything in the papers, but we only want to prepare for [next week’s] Derby,” Ausilio said after the Nerazzurri’s loss.

“We haven’t been a Serie A team this week, never mind been worthy of Inter’s standards.“This has been a horrendous week, between the Sampdoria game and this one, but there are still five good months worth saving, where everybody was talking of us putting an interesting project together.

“The Europa League is an obligation for us, the team’s objectives won’t change, even if Inter have lost very badly. We didn’t lose as a team. We were arrogant, presumptuous, and one can lose on any pitch like that.

“I repeat, what is so bad is the conceited attitude we saw against Sampdoria and Crotone, because we performed in Turin, and could have won at the death.”



Asked about the Derby, the director of sport claimed that games like that “prepare themselves. Now we will, as a staff try to motivate the players for this important game. The Crotone game needs to be an example and we need to roll back our sleeves so we can respect the fans and our team name.

“Do Inter have leaders? I don’t know what being one means, I think it’s enough to step onto the pitch and give 110%.”