Inter eye former Man Utd & Real Madrid starlet

Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia report that Penarol’s Guillermo Varela has been identified by Inter as a potential addition to the defence.



His representatives are said to be seriously considering Inter’s proposal and the transfer could cost the Nerazzurri around €6 million to complete.



The 24-year-old right back joined Manchester United back in 2013 and was tipped for success but failed to crack in to the first team under Louis Van Gaal before being shipped out on loan twice, once to Real Madrid B. He returned to his former club in August of last year and has found form and is now understood to be under consideration for Uruguay’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia in the summer.



Inter are not the only club to have shown an interest in Varela however, with Brazilian top flight duo Gremio and Atletico Mineiro both having offers for him knocked back in recent weeks.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)