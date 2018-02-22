Who is Andriy Lunin: the promising goalkeeper wanted by Inter, Arsenal and Liverpool

While Inter have been prioritizing keeping hold of some of their current talents, they are also looking to the future, in this case a new shot-stopper. Current number one Samir Handanovic will turn 34 in July and Inter wants to begin the process of finding a replacement for the Slovenian.



Their gaze is currently on 19-year-old Andriy Lunin, a Ukrainian goalkeeper who suits up for domestic side Zorya Luhansks. Lunin started out the season as second-choice for the club but he quickly impressed and gained the starting position.



Lunin also played for the Ukraine national team recently, starting the friendly against Saudi Arabia after just three appearances with the U21 side.



Inter are not the only ones interested in the services of the 19-year-old. Madrid, The newest clubs clubs to join the mix are reportedly Liverpool, Arsenal, and Juventus. The keeper’s current price is estimated at about €6 million.

