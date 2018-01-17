Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, if deals for Rafinha and Ramires don’t materialise.

Since having arrived from Real Madrid this past summer, Ceballas has struggled to break into the Real Madrid first team, having made only two starts this season and appearing only four times as a substitute. He though, has scored twice.

TuttoSport say that Inter are struggling to find a financial agreement with Barcelona for the signing of Rafinha for whom the Catalan club are asking for a fee in the region of 40 million euros when he does end up signing for Inter on a permanent transfer. The nerazzurri have made it clear that they are offering 25 million euros, that too in three installments.

Inter see Ceballas as a possible replacement for not just Rafinha, but for Ramires as well. The Brazilian’s club- Jiangsu Suning, are unwilling to let him go until they find a replacement.While they were eyeing Stephane Mbia as a replacement, the Cameroonian is unlikely to move from Hebei Fortune.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)