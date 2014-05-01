Inter Milan’s seemingly clear path towards the signing of Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko could now face a road block after reports this morning that Turkish side Trabzonspor are also in the hunt for the 28-year-old Frenchman.





The club’s president Muharrem Usta has told Chroniclelive (via Calciomercato.com) that he has been in contact with the player who has failed to live up to expectations since he joined the North London side from Newcastle United last summer.

Spurs parted with €35M to bring Sissoko to the capital but boss Mauricio Pochettino has pretty much relegated him to the substitute’s bench with the player only making cameo appearances for the club.



Inter are very much interested but Usta explained that; “We are speaking with him. He is a very important player despite last season not turning out as he would have expected. We want to take him on-loan to give him the chance to get his career back on track so we will see what we can do”.