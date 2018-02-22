Report: Inter face further Financial Fair Play angst
28 February at 14:40Regardless of whether Inter qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, the Nerazzurri will be subject to the governing body’s stringent Financial Fair Play regulations. The Voluntary Agreement signed by Erick Thohir means the club must abide by several restrictions in terms of squad composition if and when they next participate in European competition.
La Beneamata last competed in a UEFA tournament in 2016/17, but the likes of Stevan Jovetić, João Mário, Gabriel Barbosa and Geoffrey Kondogbia could not be registered because of how expensive they were. Of the 21 players included in that squad, only 11 remain in Milan as Gary Medel, Cristian Ansaldi, Jeison Murillo and Éver Banega (to name but a few) have all left.
Because the value of the next UEFA squad cannot supersede the last, directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are working hard to sign players such as Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah, whose contracts expire in the summer. They are also identifying potential targets who are out of contract in 2019 given the fact they will be available for lesser fees.
Unless Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain trigger Mauro Icardi’s €110 million release clause, limited funds will be available and the club will be unable to spend big on individuals. Sabatini and Ausilio must tread carefully with the budget until the Argentine’s future is resolved.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments