Inter Curva Nord fans continue their battle against Mauro Icardi. One year ago, the Argentinean was criticized for some statements written against Inter Ultras in his autobiography. This past Sunday, some Ultras did continue to criticize the Argentinean despite his stunning for (five goals in three games). Minutes before the kick off they supplied a few flyers warning other fans that they should not have cheered for Icardi. “We are not going to make chants for Icardi, not for any other footballer”, the statement read. They don’t deserve anything, we must celebrate for the shirt and not for these people. When the speaker will name our squad do not shout the name of that f**** Argentinean.”​Icardi’s response was pretty straightforward and pretty smar as well. You can see it right below. It is a video of the San Siro speaker shouting Icardi’s name after his opener against SPAL.