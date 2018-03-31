What the hell is wrong with people? #Santon, his wife & daughter do not deserve this.

Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/C5sXV6dOBX — Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood) April 29, 2018

Inter fans are literally made at both Daniele Orsato and Davide Santon. The first one, the referee of yesterday’s home clash against Juventus, sent off Matias Vecino in the 15minute of the first half but failed to do the same with Miralem Pjanic who was not shown a deserved second yellow card in the second half of yesterday’s San Siro clash.Santon, on the other hand, entered the pitch in the 85minute to replace Icardi but the former Newcastle man was the main responsible for Juventus’ last two goals.The Italian defender had left social media earlier this season following the abuses of his own fans on Instagram. Santon re-opened his official Twitter account at the end of February but after yesterday’s performance, Inter fans turned on him commenting his last few pictures.The language used in certain comments is simply unacceptable. Santon, in fact, is being threatened alongside his family and his wife. This shows how football in Italy sometimes just goes too far. Santon played pretty badly yesterday night but he surely doesn’t deserve such abuses after playing a football game.