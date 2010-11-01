Inter have had another highly disappointing campaign. The nerazzurri are without a trophy since the 2010/11 campaign when they managed to lift the Coppa Italia with Leonardo sitting on their bench. The Serie A giants changed four managers this season: Roberto Mancini, Franck De Boer, Stefano Pioli and (Primavera boss) Stefano Vecchi who will be the manager of the team until the end of the season. Inter are without a win in the last two months and today’s home game against Sassuolo begun with a harsh protest of fans towards their own players.







Several banners have been exposed and our reporter Pasquale Guarro has pictured some of them. Inter fans have nothing against Pioli, so much so one banner reads: “Pioli the only actor of a shameful team and a board of background actors”







Inter fans have also criticized the team for last week’s defeat against Genoa accusing them of fixing the result.







One more banner reads: “Somebody has already proved that spending money is not enough to win, we want to win and not look like idiots.”

