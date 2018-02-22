Inter fans tribute to Buffon?

Fans of Serie A giants Inter Milan could pay a fitting tribute to Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon when the sides lock horns with each other on Saturday evening.



Juventus were beaten 1-0 by Napoli last week, meaning their lead at the top of the table was cut down to just a single point. Inter on the other hand are fifth in the Serie A and are a point adrift of fourth-placed Lazio, as they look to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They'd need a win to increase their hopes of qualifying for the top four.



Italian daily Corriere dello Sport report that could pay a tribute to Juve veteran and Italian football legend Gigi Buffon during the game at the Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.



The 40-year-old Buffon will not take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia due to Italy's inability to qualify for the tournament and with him not getting any younger with age, this could be one of his last few games before retiring from club football.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)