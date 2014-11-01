Inter, Felipe Anderson is an objective in an attempt to help Gabigol

Gabigol and Felipe Anderson haven't had the same amout of success at this point in their Italian careers but it doesn't take away the fact that they are similar players who are good friends. It isn't always easy for South American players to adapt themselves to the Italian Serie A and it could take some time before starting to get solid results.



GOOD FRIENDS - Gabigol isn't having a good season and he can't seem to find any playing time at Inter. In an interview with Golboesporte, Felipe Anderson said that he and Gabigol often speak: "The first 6 months in Italy are important to adapt. I often speak with Gabigol and he feels like he is ready to play. He is working hard and he needs to be patient. Then the goals will come... ".



THE KIA EFFECT - Felipe Anderson is now also with Kia Joorabchian as he recently changed agents. Kia was important in the negotiations for Gabigol as he is very close to Suning. This is why Felipe Anderson will be an Inter target now that he is owned by Kia. It won't be easy to negotiate with Lotito but Inter know that by adding Felipe Anderson, they won't just be getting a great player but they will also be getting someone who can help Gabigol out.

