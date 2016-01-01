Inter execs agree swap deal for Mkhitaryan is now top priority
03 January at 10:30On Tuesday, manager Luciano Spalletti met with Inter Milan executives to discuss the January transfer market. The summit aimed to finalize their plans for the winter as the Nerazzurri will try to move, carefully, between the tight confines defined by Financial Fair Play.
Acquisitions will only be made on loan basis, without any inclusion of the obligation to redeem. At most, they will only agree to a ‘right’ to purchase. With this in mind, a possible transaction centered around Henrikh Mkhitaryan became much more possible.
As Corriere dello Sport confirmed, Luciano Spalletti favors the Manchester United playmaker because he is capable of playing both behind Mauro Icardi and on the outside. Versatility is key for Spalletti and the Armenian.
To entice Jose Mourinho, Inter will include Portuguese international Joao Mario, who they’ve been shopping around most of 2017. The main threats to such a deal is a rumored return to Borussia Dortmund for Mkhitaryan, and a potential deal involving Joao Mario and PSG’s Javier Pastore.
