Inter, first contacts made for Manolas

As the Gagliardini deal is close to being finalized, Inter keep looking towards the future. Suning have a very ambitious project as they want to keep investing on the transfer market. For next summer, Inter have now set their eyes on Roma defender Kostas Manolas.



FIRST CONTACTS WERE MADE - Manolas is very high on Suning's wish-list as they want to improve their defense. According to Sky Sport, there have been indirect contacts between the involved parties. Manolas' contract is set to expire with Roma in 2019 as Inter view him as their ideal target since he is young and he knows the Italian Serie A very well. Gagliardini is set to arrive but Inter already are thinking about their future.



Inter are coming off a 2-1 away win versus Udinese this past week-end as they are working on climbing back up the Italian Serie A standings. Current coach Stefano Pioli has been doing a good job since his arrival at Inter.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)