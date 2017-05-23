Inter ‘forced to sell € 60m Man Utd, Chelsea target'
23 May at 17:05Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter will invest € 150 million to make new signings in the summer. New owners Suning do not have money problems but UEFA’s FFP imposes Inter to sell one of their big stars before the 30th of June.
“Financial fair play was approved in 2010 and the first assessments kicked off in 2011. Since then clubs that have qualified for UEFA competitions have to prove they do not have overdue payables towards other clubs, their players and social/tax authorities throughout the season. In other words, they have to prove they have paid their bills”, UEFA say in their official website.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter need to raise € 35 million by the end of June and in order to reach their achievement the nerazzurri are planning to sell their star winger Ivan Perisic. The Croat joined Inter for less than € 20 million in summer 2015 and is one of the most wanted Inter players around Europe.
Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United are extremely interested in signing the former Wolfsburg star with José Mourinho who is known to be a long time admirer of the Croatia International. Inter, however, are expected to demand as much as € 60 million to sell the 28-year-old.
