Inter: former Man City target agrees terms with Valencia
29 July at 22:00Inter centre-back Jeison Murillo is reported to have agreed personal terms with Valencia. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Man City target has given his green light to move to the Mestalla but Inter are now considering whether to sell the player or not.
The status of the former Granada star is still uncertain.
The Italian paper claims Murillo is not for sale, whilst Sky Sport believes the player is available on the market for € 15 million.
Valencia are reportedly open to sign the player on loan with option to buy or on a permanent deal although the La Liga side are currently not open to match Inter’s price-tag.
The Mestalla hierarchy are in fact willing to offer € 10/11 million to sign the player and are not open to offer more than that, at least for now. New contacts between the two parties are going to take place in the coming days.
